TORONTO Intact Financial Corp (IFC.TO) will buy Jevco Insurance Co from Westaim Corp WED.TO for C$530 million ($538.5 million) in a move that will add recreational vehicle insurance to its already leading presence in the Canadian property and casualty insurance sector.

Toronto-based Intact, which has been an acquisition leader in an industry that is facing fast consolidation, said on Wednesday that 48.6 percent of Westaim shareholders have agreed to vote for the deal.

Westaim, a Toronto-based holding company, bought Jevco from insurer Kingsway Financial Services Inc (KFS.TO) in 2010.

Jevco insures cars, motorcycles, and recreational vehicles such as snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles. It had about C$350 million in direct premiums in 2011.

"The additional of Jevco will extend our product offering into recreational vehicles and non standard autos and also strengthen our commercial and non specialty line capabilities," Intact Chief Executive Charles Brindamour said on a conference call.

Intact intends to finance the acquisition with an existing line of credit and through a deal to issue subscription receipts that is worth about C$226 million.

It has entered into an agreement with a group of underwriters, led by CIBC World Markets and TD Securities, to issue 3.6 million subscription receipts at C$62.75 each.

ACQUISITIONS

Intact, which was formerly the Canadian insurance arm of ING Groep, has already been busy on the acquisitions front, buying the Canadian operations of French insurer AXA last year for C$2.6 billion.

Analysts have predicted a fast pace of takeovers in Canada's fragmented property and casualty insurance industry as foreign players sell off their Canadian subsidiaries to boost capital levels, and Brindamour said the company expects to be active in both domestic consolidation and perhaps in new markets.

"We are... exploring a certain number of opportunities abroad, including in developing countries," he said later on Wednesday at the company's annual shareholder meeting in Montreal.

"These countries have a high potential for long term growth with expanding economies and populations whose buying power is expanding," he said, without identifying the countries.

Intact, which sells insurance under the Belair Direct and Grey Power banners, was a top performer among Canadian financial stocks last year with a 15 percent rise.

The shares have continued to gain this year, with a 9 percent gain so far, and were up 50 Canadian cents, or 0.8 percent, at C$63.88 at mid-morning on Wednesday, after hitting an all-time high of C$64.56 earlier in the session.

The stock was also likely getting a boost from a stronger-than-expected profit reported by Intact late on Tuesday.

The company said first-quarter operating profit rose 75 percent due to a large jump in premiums courtesy of the AXA acquisition.

($1=$0.99 Canadian)

(Reporting by Cameron French, additional reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)