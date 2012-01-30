Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
TOKYO JFE Holdings Inc (5411.T) and IHI Corp (7013.T) have reached a basic agreement to merge their shipbuilding business in October to better compete with Chinese and Korean rivals, broadcaster NHK said on Monday.
The two, whose talks had stalled in the autumn, will brief on their agreement later on Monday, NHK said.
(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.