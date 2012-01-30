TOKYO JFE Holdings Inc (5411.T) and IHI Corp (7013.T) said Monday they will merge their shipbuilding units in a bid to remain competitive as demand for vessels contracts and Chinese rivals undercut operations hobbled by a strong yen.

"The financial crisis beginning with the Lehman shock brought major changes to the shipbuilding industry," the firms said in a press release through the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

JFE Holdings and IHI said they aim to finalize an agreement by August, with operations to begin next year.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly)