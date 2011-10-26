TOKYO JFE Holdings Inc (5411.T), Japan's No.2 steelmaker, said its April-September profit fell 52 percent as a strong yen and weak prices in Asia hurt export margins, and slashed its full-year outlook by 23 percent.

Export-focused JFE reported 50.6 billion yen in recurring profit, which is pretax and excludes special items, for the first half, compared with its own estimate of 50 billion yen.

The company booked 104.99 billion yen in first-half profit a year ago.

JFE expects full-year profit to fall 40 percent to 100 billion yen, which is lower than a Thomson Reuters estimate of 121 billion yen.

The export outlook for Japanese steelmakers is deteriorating fast on the back of the strong yen and weak prices in Asia, outweighing a recovery in domestic car output.

Shares in JFE have plunged 50 percent this year, while rival Nippon Steel (5401.T) has fallen nearly 30 percent, both underperforming the benchmark Nikkei average's .N225 14 percent drop.

(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott and Joseph Radford)