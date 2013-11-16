Flowers are left at the memorial for U.S. President John F. Kennedy in Hyannis, Massachusetts November 14, 2013. November 22 will mark the 50th anniversary of his assassination in 1963. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will join former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Wednesday in a wreath-laying ceremony at John F. Kennedy's grave to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his assassination.

First lady Michelle Obama will also attend the ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on November 20, two days before the anniversary of the president's death, a senior administration official said on Saturday.

Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, was killed at the age of 46 during a trip to Texas on November 22, 1963. He was buried at the military cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, across the Potomac River from the Lincoln Memorial.

Also on Wednesday Obama will present the Presidential Medal of Freedom, established by Kennedy, to recipients at the White House. The award is considered the nation's highest civilian honor.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; editing by Jackie Frank)