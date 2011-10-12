Actor Jim Carrey arrives for the premiere of the film ''Mr. Popper's Penguins'' in Hollywood, California, June 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - New Line has offered Jim Carrey a role in its comedy "Burt Wonderstone," but the two sides haven't started talking money yet, TheWrap has learned.

Steve Carell has been attached to the project for more than a year.

The movie is about a successful Las Vegas magician whose partner dies in a risky stunt. The magician -- Burt Wonderstone (played by Carell) -- has to rediscover his love for magic and defeat a rival magician.

Carrey and Carell have worked together several times, including on one episode of "The Office." Carell had a role in Carey's 2003 "Bruce Almighty" and in the animated 2008 "Horton Hears a Who!"

Don Scardino, who has directing more than 70 episodes of "30 Rock" and many episodes of "Law and Order," "Hope & Faith" and others, is directing.

Jason Reitman wrote the most recent version of the script.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.