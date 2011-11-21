Chinese solar company JinkoSolar Holding Co forecast fourth-quarter revenue below analysts expectation and sees sequentially lower quarterly shipments.

For the fourth quarter, Shanghai-based JinkoSolar expects module shipments at 180-210 megawatt (MW), down from 257.7 MW in the third quarter.

It forecast fourth-quarter revenue at $180-$210 million.

Analysts were expecting the company's fourth-quarter revenue at $221.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company in September had temporarily shut its eastern China plant, following violent protests over releasing toxic waste.

July-September net income was $10.7 million or a loss of $1.86 per American depository share (ADS), compared with a net income of $38.8 million, or $1.75 per ADS, a year ago.

Revenue rose 30 percent to $279.2 million.

JinkoSolar shares were trading down 3 percent after the bell on Monday. They had closed at $5.70 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)