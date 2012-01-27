Johnson & Johnson on Friday said it is recalling more than 2,000 tubes of its Aveeno Baby Calming Comfort Lotion after U.S. regulators identified excessive levels of bacteria in a product sample.

J&J said the product, one of many consumer brands it has recalled in the past two years due to quality-control lapses, was being voluntarily withdrawn in Kansas and eight Southern states out of "an abundance of caution" and that its potential for harm was "remote."

The company said a test by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration showed that the lot of Aveeno lotion "exceeded the specifications for common bacteria" allowed for consumer products. But J&J said extensive testing later by an independent laboratory did not show that specifications were exceeded.

(Reporting By Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)