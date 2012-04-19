Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
NEW YORK U.S. healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), which on Thursday secured EU clearance to purchase Swiss medical device maker Synthes Inc SYST.VX for about $21 billion, said it expects the deal to close in the current quarter.
The company is still awaiting similar clearance from U.S. anti-trust regulators, and said in a regulatory filing that the companies agreed to extend the deal's closing date - typically one year from the original merger agreement - by 60 days to June 25.
In a separate filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, J&J said its board had amended company bylaws to allow the roles of chairman and chief executive officer to be held by different individuals.
The move comes a week before Alex Gorsky takes the helm from longtime CEO William Weldon and appears to be a formality after the company previously announced that Weldon would remain chairman of the board.
The Synthes deal is J&J's largest acquisition. It won EU regulatory approval after J&J committed to divest its trauma business in Europe, which had raised competition concerns.
The European Commission, the EU's competition watchdog, said in a statement that the merged group would continue to face competition from several strong rivals and that customers would still have sufficient alternative suppliers.
"We obtained remedies to ensure that competition will remain strong in these markets, for the ultimate benefit of patients and social security systems," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.