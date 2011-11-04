Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
BRUSSELS The European Commission said on Friday it was opening and in-depth investigation into the proposed purchase by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) of Swiss medical device maker Synthes SYST.VX to make sure it does not harm competition.
"The proposed acquisition would remove a competitor from some markets which are already concentrated. The Commission needs to make sure that effective competition is preserved, in order to maintain innovation and prevent harm to patients," Joaquin Almunia, EU commissioner in charge of competition policy, said in a statement.
The $21.3 billion bid by Johnson & Johnson to boost its orthopedics franchise would be the firm's largest ever acquisition.
The EU statement said the Commission would now have 90 working days, until March 19, 2012, to take a final decision on whether the transaction would reduce competition in the European Economic Area.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.