Flags fly in front of the headquarters of Swiss medical devices maker Synthes in Oberdorf April 25, 2011.

BRUSSELS Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) has sought to ease EU concerns that its planned $21.3 billion purchase of Swiss medical devices maker Synthes SYST.VX could stifle competition, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

The companies presented their arguments before competition officials and lawyers from the Commission as well as representatives from national antitrust agencies on Monday.

"An oral hearing took place yesterday in the Synthes/Johnson & Johnson case," said Antoine Colombani, a spokesman for competition affairs at the Commission.

EU regulators typically send a statement of objections laying out their concerns about the impact of a merger on rivals and consumers to companies about two and a half weeks before oral hearings.

The Commission opened an in-depth investigation into the deal in November last year, saying it wanted to make sure that rivals would still be able to compete effectively once the takeover is completed.

The companies can offer concessions to address the regulatory concerns, which would lead the Commission to extend its April 2 deadline by 15 working days.

The acquisition, the largest for J&J, would make it the world leader in the orthopedic reconstruction market.

