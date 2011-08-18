BANGALORE JM Smucker (SJM.N) lowered its sales outlook for the year as the top U.S. packaged coffee maker cut prices in a move to win back customers for its brands including Folgers.

On Tuesday, Smucker, which also makes Jif peanut butter, Crisco oils and Pillsbury, cut coffee prices by 6 percent, after a long-awaited fall in coffee costs.

The company, which is also a licensee of Dunkin' Donuts, had earlier raised prices by 38 percent between May 2010 and May 2011. This hurt demand in its latest quarter when coffee volumes fell 8 percent.

Demand also fell for most of its non-coffee brands, resulting in weak quarterly sales. Volumes declined 4 percent for Jif and 6 percent for Crisco.

U.S. shoppers have been hurt by high oil and food prices and the economic environment has worsened recently with increased talk of a "double-dip" recession after Standard & Poor's cut the United States's debt rating.

However, Smucker reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and kept its full-year earnings outlook, as it stands to benefit from the decline in coffee costs.

Arabica futures in New York -- which had more than doubled in less than a year -- are down 20 percent since touching 34-year highs in early May.

Smucker's adjusted first-quarter profit of $1.12 per share, topped analysts' expectations of $1.09 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 14 percent to $1.19 billion, but missed estimates of $1.25 billion.

The company expects 2012 net sales to rise less than its previous target of 20 percent.

