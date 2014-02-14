J.M. Smucker Co (SJM.N) cut its full-year adjusted earnings forecast and said sales would likely fall more than it had expected due to lower selling prices for coffee and peanut butter.

Smucker, whose brands include Folgers coffee and Jif peanut butter, said it now expected sales to fall by 5 percent in the year ending April. The company forecast a 2 percent decline in 2014 sales in November.

Smucker also cut its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to $5.55-$5.60 per share from $5.72-$5.82.

Analysts on average were expecting $5.78 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Smucker said the weaker outlook also reflected expectation of lower volumes in the current quarter and a competitive pricing environment.

Last year, the company cut list prices for most of its packaged coffee sold in the United States to pass on the benefit of lower commodity costs to customers.

Sales from Smucker's U.S. retail coffee business fell 8 percent in the third quarter ended January 31. The division sells Folgers coffee and supplies packaged coffee to Dunkin' Brands Group Inc's (DNKN.O) Dunkin' Donuts outlets.

Volumes in the Folgers brand rose 4 percent and those in the Dunkin' Donuts packaged coffee business increased 8 percent.

Sales in Smucker's U.S. retail consumer foods business, which includes fruit spreads, fell 4 percent.

The company's net income rose to $166.7 million, or $1.59 per share, in the third quarter, from $154.2 million, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.66 per share.

Revenue fell 6 percent to $1.47 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.68 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

Smucker's shares closed at $95.14 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

