Health secretary says healthcare bill is 'work in progress'
WASHINGTON Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump supports the Republican bill to replace Obamacare.
U.S. regulators have approved Johnson & Johnson's Sedasys system to sedate patients during colonoscopies without the need for a physician to monitor delivery of the injectable sedating agent, the company said on Friday.
The device injects the patients who have different types of colonoscopy procedures with propofol, a minimal-to-moderate sedation agent widely used in colonoscopy procedures.
The system reduces the risks of oversedation when compared to other traditional methods, Johnson & Johnson said in a release, with 99 percent of patients recovering from the effects within 10 minutes after administration of the drug.
J&J said the system is expected to be introduced on a limited basis beginning in 2014.
The company estimates that 15 million patients in the United States are candidates for these procedures.
CHICAGO The strain of bird flu that infected a chicken farm in Tennessee in recent days shares the same name as a form of the virus that has killed humans in China, but is genetically distinct from it, U.S. authorities said on Tuesday.
VIENNA Parts of Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo have been closed to the public after the highly contagious H5N8 bird flu virus was found in a pelican that was put down this week, the zoo said on Wednesday.