The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week fell sharply to the lowest level in four years, a hopeful sign for the struggling labor market, government data showed on Thursday.

KEY POINTS:

* Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 26,000 to a seasonally adjusted 350,000, the Labor Department said.

* The drop, which brought new claims to their lowest level since March 2008, was much steeper than Wall Street economists expected.

* The level of new claims for unemployment insurance was the lowest since March 2008 - the early days of the 2007-2009 recession.

COMMENTS:

SUBODH KUMAR, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, SUBODH KUMAR & ASSOCIATES, TORONTO:

"Two pieces of better news recently, in the housing market over the past weeks and now jobless claims are getting better. But the market has to come to grips with its expectations of the economy and earnings outlooks. The market is readjusting to the economy."

PETER KENNY, MANAGING DIRECTOR AT KNIGHT CAPITAL IN JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY:

"It's great, it's welcome news. It's not a game changer. We are still at 350,000, which is the least since March of 2008 but it is not effectively changing anything - the conversation, the approach, the market's outlook - nothing. Any kind of lift we get from this welcome and good news will be short-lived.

"Though this is an important data point and certainly something the markets pay a lot of attention to, there are much bigger and broader themes the market really gives significantly more credence too. Whether it is broader themes in employment, GDP, industrial production, housing - there is a lot there that speaks to a headwind that is going to take some very significant time and energy to get through, this is not going to give us that kind of push."

JOSEPH TREVISANI, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, WORLDWIDE MARKETS, WOODCLIFF LAKE, NEW JERSEY:

"This improvement in the jobless claims number is welcome but what is important is the trend and we have yet to establish a permanent lower trend in these numbers. This lower number should support the dollar as it pushes any Fed stimulus further into the future if at all. It's quite an amazing number."

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: U.S. stock index futures trimmed losses briefly

BONDS: U.S. bond prices held gains

FOREX: The dollar was little changed

