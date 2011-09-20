* US banks need more drastic measures when it comes to cuts - Mayo

By Kelvin Soh

HONG KONG, Sept 20 Current job cuts by U.S. lenders such as Bank of America are insufficient and they will likely need to slash even more before they can get their costs under control, a prominent U.S. banking analyst said on Tuesday.

"U.S. banks are using a pocket knife when what they really need is a machete," CLSA banking analyst Mike Mayo. "I'm not saying to use the machete at one go, but more drastic measures are needed."

Mayo, speaking at CLSA's annual investor conference in Hong Kong, is famous for being a strong critic of Citigroup, a feud that began shortly after the 2008 financial crisis.

Banks in the United States are shedding jobs as stricter regulations and a tough second quarter for trading income take their toll on investment banking units in particular.

Bank of America said earlier this month it would cut 30,000 jobs to save up to $5 billion. It currently has a expense-to-revenue ratio of about 57 percent, and is trying to bring that down to 55 percent.

Outside of the United States, banks such as HSBC are also trying to bring down costs, with Europe's biggest bank saying it wants to bring its expense ratio down to 48-52 percent by 2013 from about 57 percent currently. The bank says it plans to cut 30,000 jobs.

To Mayo, the current round of job cuts that is following the ramp-up in hiring in 2010 is reflective of a deeper problem in the banking industry -- that bankers are still being incentivised for short-term gains.

That ratings agencies and accountancy firms are being paid to audit their clients may also lead to situations where there might be a conflict of interest, Mayo said.

"The incentives are still messed up," he said. "Nothing's changed in the past three years since the crisis. It's disgraceful and it's shameful."

Mayo was the first analyst to testify before the U.S. Congress in January 2010 about the global financial crisis, and is one of the top-ranked analysts for North American capital markets by Thomson Reuters Starmine.

New York-based Mayo is a managing director at Credit Agricole Securities (USA), the brokerage affiliated with CLSA. French retail banking group Credit Agricole owns a stake in both units.

CLSA poached Mayo from Deutsche Bank in 2009. (Editing by Michael Flaherty)