LOS ANGELES Double-Oscar winner Jodie Foster will receive a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes ceremony in January, recognizing her 40-year career as an actress, director and movie producer, organizers said on Thursday.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which organizes the annual Golden Globe awards, said Foster will join the likes of past winners Lucille Ball, Barbra Streisand, Al Pacino, Morgan Freeman and Judy Garland, and become the 2013 recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille award.

"Jodie is a multifaceted woman that has achieved immeasurable amounts of success and will continue to do so in her career," HFPA president Aida Takla-O'Reilly said in a statement.

"Her ambition, exuberance and grace have helped pave the way for budding artists in this business. She's truly one of a kind," she added.

Foster, 49, began her career filming commercials at the age of three and won international fame with her role as a streetwise teen in the 1976 film "Taxi Driver."

She has since appeared in more than 40 movies, winning best actress Oscars for her role as a rape victim in "The Accused" and as the FBI agent in 1991 thriller "The Silence of The Lambs."

Foster also branched out into directing ("Little Man Tate") and producing for both film and television through her production company Egg Pictures.

Foster will be presented with her award at the Golden Globes ceremony in Beverly Hills on January 13, where the HFPA will also announce its picks for the best films and performances in film and television of 2012.

