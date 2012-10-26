Shoppers pass in front of John Lewis department store in Oxford Street in central London, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

LONDON John Lewis JLP.UL (BB90_p.L), Britain's biggest department store group, said sales growth eased for the third week running last week as milder weather and harder comparative numbers with last year took their toll.

The employee-owned firm said on Friday department store sales increased 7.0 percent to 69.4 million pounds ($112 million) in the week to October 20.

In the previous three weeks the retailer had posted rises of 8.6 percent, 16.2 percent and 26.5 percent respectively.

John Lewis has been outperforming the wider market because its generally more affluent customers have been less impacted by Britain's economic downturn, while improvements to product and service and new modern stores have chimed with consumers.

"Following the better-than-expected rebound in GDP growth in the third quarter, a third successive slowdown in John Lewis' sales growth is a reminder that a significant, sustained improvement in consumer spending is far from guaranteed over the coming months," said Howard Archer, chief economist at IHS Global Insight.

Though noting that John Lewis' sales growth is still at a level "most retailers would die for", he said consumer price inflation was likely to rise back up in the near term due to rising utility bills and the threat of higher food prices, while wage growth was only creeping up.

John Lewis said week to October 27 trade would benefit from the launch of Windows 8 and the Kindle Fire as well as the colder weather.

John Lewis also owns the Waitrose upmarket supermarket chain where week to October 20 sales rose 4.1 percent to 109.4 million pounds.

($1 = 0.6195 British pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Neil Maidment)