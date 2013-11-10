Dollar Tree's profit, sales beat estimates
Dollar Tree Inc , the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales on Wednesday, helped by lower costs and higher customer spending in its stores.
LONDON Britain's biggest department store group John Lewis JLPLC.UL said on Sunday its sales grew by 7.1 percent to 91 million pounds ($146 million) in the week to November 9, boosted by a surge in internet purchases.
Online sales grew by 23.1 percent compared with the same period the previous year. Overall sales fell by 0.7 percent on the week before, which had benefited from school holidays and the launch of Apple's new iPadAir tablet.
John Lewis is confident of outperforming rivals this Christmas, the employee-owned firm said on Friday as it launched a festive advertising campaign.
The 149-year-old firm has been winning share from high-street rivals in recent years due to its strong online offering, modern stores and a more affluent customer base. Last Christmas it reported record sales, while rivals, such as Marks & Spencer (M&S) MKS.L endured poor trading in a tough market.
($1 = 0.6252 British pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Sophie Walker)
Dollar Tree Inc , the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales on Wednesday, helped by lower costs and higher customer spending in its stores.
Lowe's Cos Inc forecast 2017 sales that topped estimates and reported better-than-expected quarterly comparable sales and profit, helped by a robust housing market that encouraged Americans to spruce up their homes or buy new ones.
NEW YORK Exxon Mobil Corp , the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, sought to reassure anxious investors on Wednesday about its growth potential, highlighting both short- and long-term projects executives said should continue to help fund the 106-year-old dividend.