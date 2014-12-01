LONDON John Laing Infrastructure Fund (JLIF.L) on Monday offered to buy Balfour Beatty's (BALF.L) portfolio of public-private partnership assets, operating in sectors like education and health, for 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) in cash.

JLIF said it would fund the deal by issuing shares.

The group is one of Europe's largest listed infrastructure funds which partners with public sector groups across the world to deliver local and national infrastructure projects.

John Laing's swoop for the assets comes after a troubled couple of years for Balfour Beatty, during which it has issued a string of profit warnings and fended off takeover approaches from rival Carillion (CLLN.L).

The infrastructure group has appointed turnaround specialist Leo Quinn from defense firm Qinetiq (QQ.L) as its new chief executive, tasked with leading a strategic review of the group when he joins on Jan. 1.

Separately on Monday, Kier Group (KIE.L) said it had held talks about buying rival Mouchel, a group that helps manage infrastructure including motorways in Britain and roads in Western Australia.

