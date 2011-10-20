Director of ''Abduction,'' John Singleton, poses during the world premiere of movie at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Producer John Singleton's lawyer, Martin Singer, is slamming Paramount's claim as to why it didn't finance two John Singleton films, per its deal to distribute "Hustle & Flow."

In a statement provided to TheWrap, Singer calls Paramount "desperate."

"As Paramount well knows, John Singleton did not begin work on 'Abduction' until long after the puts expired," Singer said. "For Paramount to try to make his work on that film an issue now -- having never raised it before -- is typical of the lengths to which the studio will go in its desperate attempt to evade its legal and moral responsibilities."

On Wednesday, a Paramount spokesperson provided a statement to TheWrap suggesting that it didn't end up making the two Singleton movies -- which the filmmaker claims were part of the deal when he agreed to let the studio distribute the 2005 film "Hustle & Flow" -- because he chose to direct the Taylor Lautner film "Abduction."

"Paramount was hoping that John Singleton would produce two more pictures before his agreement with our studio ended in 2010, but that did not happen," the studio's statement reads. "Instead, he went on to direct 'Abduction' for Lions Gate. Paramount fulfilled all of its obligations and his claims have absolutely no merit."

Singleton filed suit against Paramount Wednesday, claiming that he allowed Paramount to distribute "Hustle & Flow" because they agreed to finance and distribute two other films from him, provided they didn't cost more than $3.5 million each.

However, the suit claims, when Singleton's production company, Crunk Pictures, tried to put the new movies into motion, Paramount threw up a bunch of roadblocks that made production impossible.

Singleton is seeking at least $20 million in the suit.