NEW YORK U.S. construction of institutional buildings such as schools and government facilities is picking up after years of sluggishness, the chief executive of manufacturer Johnson Controls Inc (JCI.N) said on Tuesday.

As a large maker of climate control systems, Johnson Controls is one of a swath of industrial manufacturers that depend on non-residential construction for demand for their products.

U.S. non-residential construction spending on buildings, which tends to be one of the later markets to recover in an economic cycle, has only climbed back somewhat since hitting bottom in early 2011 and remains well off its mid-2008 peak.

Johnson Controls' heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment is particularly used in schools, hospitals and institutional projects, spending for which has lagged the broader U.S. non-residential construction market, Chief Executive Officer Alex Molinaroli said.

"It’s clear that there’s more institutional design and development projects going on," Molinaroli said in an interview following the company's investor day in New York. "It’s getting stronger."

He said local and state governments "are much healthier than they have been in the past." He said schools are making a "comeback," noting, "That probably has as much to do with fiscal health, but also these schools just need to be reinvested in, because they haven't been for so long."

Molinaroli said the market was poised for steady growth, As rather than a sharp rebound. Institutional construction should outpace the broader commercial market. "It’s been behind actually up until now. I think it’s just catching up a little bit," he said.

Aside from Johnson Controls, manufacturers such as Ingersoll-Rand (IR.N), United Technologies (UTX.N) and Lennox International (LII.N) are tied to spending on commercial construction. Wall Street analysts have been hopeful that non-residential construction could be strengthening.

Shares of Johnson Controls, whose other businesses include automotive interiors and car batteries, rose 1.5 percent on Tuesday after the company detailed its fiscal-year financial outlook during its investor meeting.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Leslie Adler)