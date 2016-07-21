The logo of the U.S. Johnson Controls company is seen in Nersac, southwestern France, January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Johnson Controls Inc (JCI.N), a multi-industry U.S. manufacturer, on Thursday reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and said it would complete its purchase of Tyco International Plc TYC.N sooner than planned.

The company said it now expected the deal to close on Sept. 2 instead of in October. Its shares were up 2.5 percent in afternoon trading, while Ireland-based Tyco gained 3.4 percent.

Johnson Controls' consolidated balance sheet for the fiscal fourth quarter, which will include one month of Tyco results, will show about $4 billion in debt, including from the acquired company and the transaction, said Chief Financial Officer Brian Stief.

Johnson Controls, which will be domiciled in Ireland after the merger, forecast earnings of $1.17 to $1.20 a share for the quarter, which began on July 1. Analysts on average were expecting $1.19, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The estimate excludes the impact of the Tyco deal as well as other non-recurring items such as transaction, integration and separation costs and year-end pension and post-retirement mark-to-market adjustments.

The first analyst day for the combined company will be on Dec. 5.

Johnson Controls reported net income of $383 million from continuing operations for the third quarter ended on June 30, down from $503 million a year earlier.

Excluding special items, earnings came to $1.07 per share. Analysts on average had expected $1.03.

Income in the company's building efficiency segment, which includes heating, air conditioning and ventilation units, rose to $397 million from $272 million.

The segment showed revenue growth of 3 percent in North America and 9 percent in Asia, Chief Executive Officer Alex Molinaroli said during a conference call with analysts.

"We're seeing some strength in China, which is really encouraging," Molinaroli said.

Asked how Britain's June 23 vote to leave the European Union affected the segment, Molinaroli said: "I think people are in a wait-and-see mode. We do see some indications of a slowdown, but I don't know that we would be the bellwether for the UK."

The company receives only about 3 percent of its revenue from the United Kingdom, he said.

Total net revenue fell about 1 percent to $9.5 billion, missing analysts' expectations of $9.6 billion.

The company attributed the decline to unfavorable foreign exchange rates and the termination of its automotive interiors joint venture with China-based Yangfeng Automotive.

The spinoff of Adient, Johnson Controls' automotive seating and interiors segment, is still on track for completion on Oct. 31, the company said. Adient will also be domiciled in Ireland, with a tax rate of 10 percent to 12 percent.

Johnson Controls said it now expected fiscal-year earnings of $3.95 to $3.98 a share. It previously had forecast $3.85 to $4.00.

(Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)