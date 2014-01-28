Trump, Koch brothers at odds over 'Trumpcare' vote
WASHINGTON Republicans considering whether or not to back U.S. President Donald Trump's healthcare reforms in a crucial House of Representatives vote this week face a painful choice.
Johnson & Johnson won an appeal in Louisiana Supreme Court on Tuesday over its marketing of anti-psychotic drug Risperdal as the court overturned a ruling that would have imposed a $258 million penalty on the company.
The ruling said that the Louisiana Attorney General, James Caldwell, failed to prove that Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc, part of J&J, violated state law when it misrepresented through off-label statements the potential risk of side effects of the drug.
The Louisiana case was not part of a broader $2.2 billion settlement that J&J had made last fall with the U.S. Department of Justice regarding marketing practices for the drug.
J&J spokeswoman Pamela Van Houten said, "We are pleased that the Louisiana Supreme Court has ruled in our favor. Since this lawsuit was filed against us, we have maintained that we did not violate Louisiana's Medical Assistance Programs Integrity Law (MAPIL), and we are gratified to have our position validated by today's court decision."
The Louisiana AG's office was not immediately available for comment on the ruling.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
WASHINGTON Republicans considering whether or not to back U.S. President Donald Trump's healthcare reforms in a crucial House of Representatives vote this week face a painful choice.
BEIJING Some of China's largest food suppliers have pulled Brazilian beef and poultry from their shelves in the first concrete sign that a deepening scandal over Brazil's meat processing industry is hitting business in its top export market. Graphic: http://tmsnrt.rs/2o3yvWW
LAPA, Brazil Brazil's federal police and agriculture ministry said late Tuesday that sanitary and corruption problems found in the nation's meatpacking industry were isolated incidents, an attempt to tamp down a scandal that has led the Latin American nation's biggest export markets to ban its meats.