Johnson Controls Inc (JCI.N), which makes batteries and interiors for the auto industry, reported higher quarterly earnings on Friday and projected full-year earnings toward the low end of its previous forecast.

The company reported fiscal second-quarter net income of 53 cents per share, exactly in line with expectations, up from 51 cents a year earlier. Sales rose about 4 percent to $10.6 billion.

The auto parts supplier said it was comfortable with current Wall Street estimates for its fiscal 2012 earnings. On average, analysts expect $2.75 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

This estimate falls toward the low end of Johnson Controls' previous forecast of $2.70 to $2.85 per share. Many analysts and investors thought the earlier outlook was too robust, Baird analyst David Leiker said in a note to clients.

Earlier this year, Johnson Controls reported a weaker-than-expected first quarter, citing a soft European auto market and poor demand for batteries in the aftermarket.

Higher automotive production in North America and higher prices should be among factors boosting full-year results, the company said on Friday.

"Our second half performance forecast is not predicated on improvements in our markets," Chief Executive Steve Roell said in a statement. "We will continue the aggressive actions to improve efficiencies and to reduce costs, which will accrue increasing benefits throughout the rest of the year and beyond."

Leiker said Johnson Controls' full-year outlook suggested 20 percent earnings growth in the second half of the year, better than the current stock price reflects.

The company's shares rose 24 cents to $32.59 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

