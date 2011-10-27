Auto-parts supplier Johnson Controls Inc (JCI.N) reported a higher quarterly profit in its fiscal fourth quarter on Thursday after revenue shot up nearly 20 percent.

The company's net income was $538 million, or 78 cents per share, compared with $449 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier. Sales rose to $10.8 billion from $9 billion.

Johnson Controls also reiterated its outlook for its fiscal 2012 year, which it announced on October 12.

The maker of auto interiors and batteries and building efficiency systems projected sales would increase 8 percent to $44.2 billion in its fiscal year 2012. It expects earnings to rise to between $2.85 and $3 per share.

