Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
Johnson Controls Inc (JCI.N) reported a 59 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its automotive unit.
The net income attributable to Johnson Controls rose to $261 million, or 39 cents per share, for the second quarter ended March 31, from $164 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales in its automotive unit, which makes seats and interior products and is the company's largest business, rose 11 percent in the quarter.
Johnson Controls also makes batteries for passenger vehicles, and heating, ventilation and cooling systems for buildings.
(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.