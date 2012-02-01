LONDON Johnson Matthey (JMAT.L), the world's largest supplier of catalytic converters, said its second-half earnings would be "slightly ahead" of the first six months, after a 34 percent jump in third-quarter profit.

The British specialty chemicals company said Wednesday underlying profit before tax rose to 104 million pounds ($165 million)in the three months to end-January.

That was on the back of a 22 percent rise in sales, as the group benefited from new customers in China for its catalytic converters for cars, and a jump in North American truck production.

Johnson Matthey's key environmental technologies division saw a 20 percent rise in third-quarter sales to 461 million pounds "at increased operating margins."

Its precious metal products division was hit by weaker platinum group metal prices, and refining intakes in the quarter dropped. Overall sales for the division ticked 1 percent higher over the quarter to 138 million pounds and the group said profit grew "ahead of sales."

Johnson Matthey said while the economic environment in Europe, which accounts for more than a third of its sales, remained "challenging," demand was holding up well.

($1 = 0.6337 pound)

