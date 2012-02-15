Director Jonathan Liebesman arrives for the premiere of his film ''The Killing Room'' at the 2009 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Jonathan Liebesman, who directed the 2011 "Battle Los Angeles" and the upcoming "Wrath of the Titans," is in talks to direct "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," TheWrap has confirmed.

The movie is a live-action version of the popular comic book and television series.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" is being produced by Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form at Bay's Platinum Dunes.

Liebesman is one of three directors who had been under consideration. He last worked with Bay on the 2006 "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning."

Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec wrote the script for the Paramount movie.

(Editing by Chris Michaud)