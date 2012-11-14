Singer Jon Bon Jovi (C), daughter Stephanie Rose Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea Rose Hurley (R) arrive at the Pre-Grammy Gala presented by the Recording Academy and Clive Davis in Beverly Hills, California on January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Rock star Jon Bon Jovi's daughter was arrested in New York state on Wednesday on drug possession charges following a suspected heroin overdose, local police said.

Stephanie Bongiovi, 19, was found unresponsive in a dormitory room at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York from an alleged overdose and taken to a local medical facility, according to the Town of Kirkland Police Department.

Heroin and marijuana were found in the dorm room during a search, police said.

Bongiovi was later booked on misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance (heroin), marijuana possession and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. She has since been released, police said.

Representatives of the singer declined to comment.

Police said Ian S. Grant, 21, a student who was in the same room as Bongiovi, was also charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and later released. Both Bongiovi and Grant will appear in court at a later date.

Hamilton College declined to comment on the arrests or Bongiovi's health but said it is cooperating with the police investigation.

Bongiovi is the oldest of four children of rocker Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea Hurley.

