Jones Group Inc JNY.N, the company behind such brands as Nine West and Jones New York, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a rise in sales of shoes and jeans, to U.S. department stores.

Those sales mitigated a steep drop in business at its own stores.

In the last three years, Jones has been shifting its focus to its growing portfolio of high-end brands like Kurt Geiger and Stuart Weitzman shoes, which offer higher profit margins. Buyers of such products are also less sensitive to prices, even in a difficult economy.

The company has also tried to spruce up its own U.S. stores, including giving its Nine West chain a new look. But Jones Chief Executive Officer Wesley Card said in a statement that the retail environment remains "promotional," meaning that shoppers are price-sensitive and need discounts.

Third-quarter revenue slipped 0.7 percent to $1.035 billion as sales at the company's U.S. stores fell 6.7 percent.

Net income fell to $17.8 million, or 22 cents per share, from $41.2 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

But excluding charges related to severance and the writedown of the cost of some assets related to store closings and other restructuring costs, as well as some gains and charges related to currency fluctuations and other items, the company earned 57 cents per share. That compared with the average analyst forecast of 32 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales of shoes to U.S. department store chains such as Macy's Inc (M.N) rose 9.7 percent. Still, Jones said earlier this year that department stores, which account for about half of its revenue, and other retail customers had been more cautious in ordering, given the uncertainty surrounding consumer spending.

That in turn has forced Jones to be careful in its inventory planning to protect its gross profit margin.

The U.S. wholesale jeans business, which Jones tried unsuccessfully to sell last year, perked up, with an 8.2 percent revenue increase in the quarter.

(Reporting by Phil Wahba; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Sofina Mirza-Reid)