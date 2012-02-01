Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL.N), one of the largest real estate services companies, reported earnings that easily passed Wall Street's expectations, and its stock rose 5.3 percent.

The company reported fourth-quarter net income of $85 million, or $1.91 per share, compared with $84 million, or $1.91 per share.

Excluding charges related to restructuring and acquisitions, the company reported earnings of $2.56 per share, beating analysts' average forecast of $2.21 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue during the quarter rose to $1.15 billion from $956.3 million a year ago, exceeding analysts' average forecast of $1.12 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Every unit across the board reported double-digit growth, except LaSalle investment management.

The company's sales brokerage and hotel unit posted a 50 percent rise in revenue. In its Europe, Middle East and Africa division, its sales brokerage and hotel unit nearly doubled revenue.

"The firm's strong market share and healthy pipelines across most of its businesses provide good momentum and reason for optimism entering 2012," the company said in a statement.

Margins rose 0.60 percentage points, after having fallen for three straight quarters, JMP Securities analyst Will Marks said.

"Every single quarter the margins were down, and people were concerned every quarter. They kept saying 'We're going to get it back at some point' and they did," Marks said.

Jones Lang LaSalle rose after the release of its fourth-quarter results to close at $78.76, up $3.99, on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares of rival CBRE Group Inc (CBG.N), which reports earnings next week, closed up 5.7 percent at $19.30.

