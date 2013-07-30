NEW YORK Global real estate services company Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL.N) on Tuesday reported lower-than-expected earnings, as improved leasing in the Americas and global property sales were offset by lower activity in Brazil, Russia, India and China and Europe.

Excluding one-time items, such as restructuring charges, the company earned $51.7 million, or $1.15 a share, compared with $50.8 million, or $1.13 a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $989 million in the quarter.

Analysts on average expected a profit of $1.42 per share on revenue of $995.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Chicago-based company reported net income of $46.3 million, or $1.03 per share, compared with $37.2 million, or 83 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.

