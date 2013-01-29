Citigroup sees 10 percent-plus rise in quarterly markets revenue
NEW YORK Citigroup expects first-quarter trading revenue will be up by a "low double-digit" percentage from a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK Global commercial real estate services company Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL.N) on Tueday reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings that were a penny below Wall Street's expectations.
Sales activity in Asia rebounded and grew strongly in the Americas, offsetting a decline in Europe.
The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $117.1 million, or $2.60 per share, up from $113.6 million, or $2.56 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings exclude one-time charges related to acquisitions and restructuring.
Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings per share of $2.61 and revenue of $1.21 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue rose to $1.25 billion from $1.15 billion a year earlier.
Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle hit a 12-month high of $92.03 Tuesday and closed at $91.84 before the company issued quarter results. Shares were unchanged in after-hours trade.
(Reporting By Ilaina Jonas; Editing by Leslie Adler)
NEW YORK Citigroup expects first-quarter trading revenue will be up by a "low double-digit" percentage from a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on Tuesday.
DETROIT U.S. truck maker Navistar International Corp on Tuesday reported a much wider-than-expected quarterly loss on continued industry weakness but said its new product line positioned it well for an expected market rebound in the second half of 2017.
Delta Air Lines Inc on Monday cut its operating margin forecast for the current quarter, citing higher costs, and said it expected passenger unit revenue, a closely watched revenue metric, to be at the lower end of its forecast.