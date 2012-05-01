NEW YORK Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL.N), one of the largest global real estate services companies, reported higher net earnings that easily beat Wall Street's forecast as it gained market share and expanded operating margins.

The company also raised its half-year dividend to 20 cents per share from 15 cents per share.

The Chicago-based company said first-quarter net income rose to $14 million, or 31 cents per share -- up from $1 million, or 3 cent a share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding charges related to restructuring and acquisitions, the company reported adjusted net income of $22 million, or 50 cents per share, surpassing the 20 cents per share average of analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

