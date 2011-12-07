LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Journey 2" doesn't hit theaters until February 10, but the movie tested well over the weekend, and New Line has attached the film's team to "Journey 3" -- if there is such a movie -- TheWrap has learned.

Director Brad Peyton, writers Brian Gunn, Mark Gunn and Richard Outten and producers Beau Flynn, Charlotte Huggins and Tripp Vincent are attached to the third installment in the franchise.

The first of the "Journey" films, the 2008 "Journey to the Center of the Earth," grossed nearly $102 million domestically and $242 million worldwide on a $60 million budget.

That movie starred Brendan Fraser and Josh Hutcherson. Eric Brevig directed.

The second, the 3D "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island" stars Hutcherson, Dwayne Johnson and Vanessa Hudgens.

It is unclear whether they will return for a third "Journey" film, but TheWrap has learned that the studio would like to have the cast, as well as the director, writers and producers, back for a possible third "Journey."

The movies are based on Jules Verne's "Journey to the Center of the Earth."