Post-tropical cyclone Joyce has degenerated into a remnant low, about 1,030 miles east of the Leeward Islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

The low was moving west-northwest at about 15 miles per hour (24 km per hour), with some increase in forward speed expected during the next couple of days, the NHC said.

(Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)