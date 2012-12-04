SAO PAULO JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) will name veteran banker Nicolas Aguzin as deputy chief executive of its Asia Pacific business, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.

Aguzin, a 22-year veteran of JPMorgan, held senior positions across the bank, including mergers and acquisitions and capital markets, before becoming CEO for Latin America in 2005.

Aguzin has been replaced in that post by banker Martin Marron, said the source, who declined to be quoted because the plans have not been released publicly.

In his new position, Marron will continue to serve as head of Americas sales and trading for global emerging markets, which he has done since 2007, the source said. Marron was named co-senior country officer of Brazil in 2006.

Media representatives for JP Morgan in Brazil could not be immediately reached for comment.

