Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
JPMorgan (JPM.N), one of two large clearing banks in the tri-party repurchase agreement market, said on Monday that it had met targets to reduce risks of short-term loans of concern to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and other regulators.
New York Fed President William Dudley has warned that participants in the $5 trillion repo markets need to work harder to reduce risks, especially the potential for fire sales.
A reduction in intraday credit in tri-party repos has also been a concern, although Dudley has noted that more progress has been made to resolve this issue.
JPMorgan said on Monday that it had reduced the use of intraday credit in line with targets set with regulators. The issue came to the fore when the markets froze during the credit crisis of 2007-2009.
"Step by step, every new piece of functionality introduced over the last four years has allowed us to reduce materially the systemic risk previously created by overreliance on clearing bank credit," Michael Albanese, head of U.S. tri-party repo clearing and collateral management at JPMorgan, said in a release.
In tri-party trades, JPMorgan or Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N) act as intermediary banks for lenders and borrowers, and arrange for the settlement of the loans and the collateral behind them.
JPMorgan and BNY Mellon have extended intraday credit to loan counterparties, which helped smooth the process. But that also meant that the two clearing banks were heavily exposed to the risk of a failure by a large counterparty and that the other participants in the market were also heavily exposed to their financial health.
JPMorgan said it no longer offered uncapped intraday credit, replacing it with a capped committed credit facility and the simultaneous exchange of cash and collateral.
Dudley has said he is still concerned about the risk of fire sales, where one market participant may come under pressure and dump assets, leading to a contagion of falling asset prices and further selloffs.
He warned in February that industry inaction on this problem might prompt regulators to introduce rules meant to contain the risk.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.