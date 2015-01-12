JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon speaks during a discussion on ''Closing the Workforce Skills Gap'' at the Aspen Institute in Washington December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

SAN FRANCISCO Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co, said on Monday that he struggled with having to publicly disclose in July that he had throat cancer.

Dimon, speaking at an annual JPMorgan conference on healthcare, said he had little choice but to go public with his illness because his condition had deteriorated noticeably. He lost 35 pounds during his cancer fight, which included chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

Dimon, 58, said early last month that test results showed he was free of cancer following the treatment.

He said at the conference that he thought more deeply about healthcare after becoming ill. "It took a village to take care of just me," he said.

Dimon said he had received new drugs and treatments developed by some of the executives in the room at the healthcare conference in San Francisco.

Dimon also talked about how JPMorgan, the biggest bank in the United States by assets, had fallen short in protecting data last year when customer names and addresses were lost in a security breach.

The company did not impose dual authentication requirements for access to data in all places. "We had a little problem with that," Dimon said.

