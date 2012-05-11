NEW YORK JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon has since the financial crisis argued against excessive regulation that could potentially limit economic growth.

Some of Dimon's comments have come back to haunt him since the bank said on Thursday that it had lost at least $2 billion from a failed hedging strategy. Dimon acknowledged that this was especially embarrassing in light of his public criticism of the so-called Volcker rule to ban proprietary trading by big banks.

Here are some of Dimon's earlier comments.

- "We must not let regulatory reform and requirements create excessive bureaucracy and unnecessary permanent costs.

"But the result of financial reform has not been intelligent design-simplicity, clarity and speed would be better for the system and better for the economy."

(Dimon's March 30, 2012 letter to shareholders)

- "Short-term profit means nada. If you asked me to increase profit by 50 percent next year, I could do it. Take a little more risk. But that wouldn't be in the longer term interest of customers, employees and communities as well as shareholders."

(On a panel at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland in January 2012)

- "Has anyone bothered to study the cumulative effect of all these things? And do you have a fear, like I do, that when we look back and look at them all that they will be a reason it took so long that our banks, our credit, our businesses and most importantly, job creation, started going again."

(Dimon on tighter banking regulation in an unusual confrontation with Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke at a June, 2011 conference in Atlanta, Georgia)

- "Standards are not set by Harvard Business School or the federal governments of the world: they are set by you. You have to set high standards for performance. If you don't you will fail. Always compare yourself to the best in your industry at a very detailed level and analyze why you're different.

"When you fail, it's OK to get depressed, to cry, to blame others - for a while. But eventually, you have to get over it and move on ... Some of your success will be based on how well you deal with failure. To be a leader, you'd better be a little tough, because you will be criticized. You have to develop a little bit of a thick skin. When you get criticism, let it roll off your back."

(June 2009 speech to Harvard Business School graduates. Dimon received an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1982.)

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn and Jilian Mincer)