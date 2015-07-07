A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. Corporate headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) will create 1,000 jobs and retain over 2,600 workers in Jersey City, and invest more than $76 million in New Jersey under a state tax credit program.

The state's Economic Development Authority said on Tuesday that New Jersey will reap a net benefit of $1.1 billion through the program.

JPMorgan qualified as a "mega project" and was eligible for a base award of $5,000 per employee, the EDA said about the Grow New Jersey Assistance Program, which provides annual tax credits per job of $500 to $5,000, and bonus credits of $250 to $3,000.

JPMorgan was looking at options to expand its regional technology and operations hub, the EDA added in a statement. (bit.ly/1RjaAiI)

The company also received bonus increases for transit oriented development, jobs with high salaries, large numbers of new and retained full time jobs, and for being in the targeted industry of finance, the EDA said.

JPMorgan, which had 241,145 employees worldwide as of the end of March, declined to comment.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that JPMorgan was looking to relocate 2,150 jobs to New Jersey from New York. (on.wsj.com/1JSGJqu)

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)