Lyft valued at $7.5 billion in new funding round: source
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) will move more than 2,100 jobs from Manhattan to New Jersey to benefit from an incentive program offered by the state of New Jersey, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
The bank, which was looking at options to expand its regional technology and operations hub, will get $19 million in subsidies for the move to New Jersey, the report said.
The bank has leased part of a building in Jersey City, the report said citing Harrison LeFrak, vice chairman of the family controlled business that owns the building.
The jobs being moved to the building are mostly involved in technology and operations, the WSJ report said.
Earlier this month, the Journal reported that the bank was looking to relocate 2,150 jobs to New Jersey from New York.
JPMorgan was not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
LONDON Unilever promised shareholders a multi-billion euro rewards package on Thursday after February's $143 billion takeover offer from Kraft Heinz jolted it into a corporate makeover aimed at proving it can go it alone.
SAN FRANCISCO Even with the U.S. economy boasting impressive job growth and domestic equity markets near record highs, a fragmented recovery has left many states struggling to close budget deficits nearly a decade after the 2008 financial crisis.