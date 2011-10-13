NEW YORK JPMorgan Chase & Co reported lower third-quarter profit as investment banking fees fell with a slowdown in corporate dealmaking.

Below are comments from analysts and investors:

MICHAEL HOLLAND, FOUNDER OF HOLLAND & CO:

"The headline number was outstanding relative to expectations ... The devil will be in the details in terms of the actual numbers. I know there was a big DVA adjustment that was a part of it. But it looks like investment banking and trading numbers were in line with what Jes Staley had warned people a month ago." -

GARY TOWNSEND, CEO, HILL-TOWNSEND CAPITAL, CHEVY CHASE, MARYLAND:

"They dialed down expectations or at least the market did. I think that this report somewhat exceeds expectations -- but that's important in the kind of environment that we've recently had, which has been fear-imbued.

The investment banks are nearly wholly reliant on what happens in the capital markets...diversification has been very helpful (for JPMorgan)."

MATT MCCORMICK, PORTFOLIO MANAGER, BAHL & GAYNOR INVESTMENT COUNSEL, CINCINNATI:

"I like the quarter, but the macro environment is stressed for JPMorgan and the majority of banks, and until Europe is resolved, a lot of their customers are going to be on the sidelines, and a lot of potential investors in their shares are going to be on the sidelines."

