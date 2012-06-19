JPMorgan Chase & Co gives investors a murkier view of its risk compared to what U.S. competitors disclose, an analyst said on Tuesday.

The bank tells investors the maximum money it can expect to lose on 95 percent of the trading days in a quarter, leaving investors unsure about maximum losses for the other 5 percent of days.

Key competitors disclose their maximum losses, known as "value-at-risk" or "VaR," for 99 percent of the days in a quarter, according to the report by David Hendler, a veteran banking industry analyst at CreditSights Inc.

Also, the bank discloses its maximum possible daily loss if the market swings as much as it has over the last year, Hendler said.

Competitors Bank of America Corp and Citigroup look back three years and Morgan Stanley goes back four years, Hendler said.

Considering a shorter time period means that JPMorgan puts huge market swings, like those of 2008 and 2009, behind it faster, and makes its potential losses appear to shrink faster after markets settle down, Hendler said.

"Our takeaway message is that JPMorgan appears to have more lenient parameters for reporting its VaR as compared to the big bank and broker peers which provide a similar level of detail," Hendler wrote.

JPMorgan's public disclosures about its value-at-risk in its Corporate Investment Office are a focus of a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into the bank's loss of at least $2 billion trading credit derivatives, SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro told a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

Schapiro said the agency wants to know if JPMorgan misled investors on April 13 when it did not disclose that it had changed its risk model in a way that covered up a doubling of risk in the CIO portfolio.

Dimon, who testified after Schapiro, told the panel that he did not know how much risk was in the portfolio when the numbers were reported and when he dismissed news reports of possible losses as a "tempest in a teapot." He said again that he was "dead wrong" in that statement.

Dimon told the panel that the bank uses more value-at-risk models than those that produce readings for public disclosures. He said, for example, that he also looks at models calculated to 99 percent levels of confidence.

JPMorgan spokesman Joseph Evangelisti declined to comment on the CreditSights report.

(Reporting by David Henry in Washington; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)