Albertsons held preliminary merger talks with Sprouts: Bloomberg
NEW YORK Grocery business Albertsons Cos held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc , Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) said the U.S. Justice Department was conducting a criminal investigation into its foreign exchange business.
The largest U.S. bank also raised the top end of its loss estimates for legal proceedings, in excess of reserves established, to $5.9 billion from $4.6 billion.
The investigation focuses on its spot foreign-exchange trading activities and controls related to those, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
The bank said it was cooperating with the investigations and was in talks with the justice department and civil enforcement authorities, but that there was "no assurance that such discussions will result in settlements."
(Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
BADEN BADEN, Germany Wary of their first official encounter with U.S. President Donald Trump's blustery trade agenda, the world's top finance officials were relieved to find new Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin polite and business-like over the weekend.
U.S. electronic payments company MoneyGram International Inc has offered to share confidential information with peer Euronet Worldwide Inc , after the latter made a $1 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said.