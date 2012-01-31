LOS ANGELES, Jan 31 (TheWrap.com) - "The Descendants" actress Judy Greer has landed a pilot with ABC.

Dubbed "American Judy," the half-hour, single-camera comedy will follow the exploits of a cosmopolitan woman who "gets married and becomes a fish out of water in the suburbs having to juggle step-kids, her mother-in-law, and the ex-wife of her husband who also happens to be the town sheriff."

Greer will star and executive-produce.

The project, which comes via ABC Studios, is written by Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont ("Leap Year," "Made of Honor").

Greer has lately played a recurring role as Bridget Schmidt, the ex of Ashton Kutcher's internet billionaire Walden Schmidt, on "Two and a Half Men." She also provides the voice of Cheryl Tunt on FX's animated series "Archer."

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)