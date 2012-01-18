Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
ZURICH Julius Baer BAER.VX, Switzerland's third-biggest bank, could snap up the Swiss branches of British, French or Italian banks, the group's chief executive was quoted as saying in an interview with a Swiss newspaper on Wednesday.
"We are looking at whether Swiss branches of international banks that are under financial pressure are up for sale," Boris Collardi told Finanz und Wirtschaft.
"We will closely watch what would happen, should the parent companies face bigger problems and be forced to sell," Collardi said.
Julius Baer missed out on buying private a majority stake in Switzerland's Sarasin at the end of last year, which went to Brazilian-Swiss private bank Safra.
(Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by Dan Lalor)
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.