ZURICH Julius Baer BAER.VX, Switzerland's third-biggest bank, could snap up the Swiss branches of British, French or Italian banks, the group's chief executive was quoted as saying in an interview with a Swiss newspaper on Wednesday.

"We are looking at whether Swiss branches of international banks that are under financial pressure are up for sale," Boris Collardi told Finanz und Wirtschaft.

"We will closely watch what would happen, should the parent companies face bigger problems and be forced to sell," Collardi said.

Julius Baer missed out on buying private a majority stake in Switzerland's Sarasin at the end of last year, which went to Brazilian-Swiss private bank Safra.

