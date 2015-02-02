The logo of Swiss private bank Julius Baer is pictured on the company's branch in Lausanne November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH The head of Julius Baer said on Monday he was confident the Swiss bank would resolve this year a U.S. probe for allegedly helping wealthy Americans to evade taxes with hidden offshore accounts.

"We still don't have any news for you on this topic but I am confident that this is now, once and for all, a 2015 topic," Julius Baer Chief Executive Boris Collardi said, when asked by journalists about the U.S investigation during a conference call after the bank published its full-year results.

Collardi also said the bank did not intend to pass on negative interest rates to clients for the time being, following a move last month by the Swiss National Bank to introduce negative interest rates.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Maria Sheahan)