A man walks past the entrance of the headquarters of Swiss bank Julius Baer in Zurich May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH Julius Baer BAER.VX said on Friday its assets under management grew 31 percent in the first ten months of the year, helped by a recent acquisition and fresh funds from clients.

The Zurich-based private bank's assets rose to 249 billion Swiss francs ($271.91 billion) at the end of October from 189 billion francs at the end of 2012. They amounted to 218 billion francs in June.

In July, Baer beat estimates for first-half profits but said it would spend more than initially budgeted to integrate last year's acquisition of Bank of America Merrill Lynch's (BAC.N) overseas private bank.

Baer said that deal was on track.

The bank aims to have nearly three quarters of Merrill's 57 billion to 72 billion francs in assets transferred and paid for by year-end. In July, it had transferred and paid for 19 billion francs of the total.

Baer said net new funds won from clients had increased modestly since the end of June, taking annual growth of net inflows to the lower end of its 4 to 6 percent target range.

The bank also said its gross margin for the first ten months had declined to 97 basis points and its cost-to-income ratio was now slightly higher than the 71.7 percent achieved for full-year 2012.

"Compared to the rest of the Group, the revenues from the (Merrill Lynch's overseas) IWM business are at present more sensitive to changes in client activity and furthermore were to some extent impacted by temporary disruptions given the intensity of the asset transfer process over the last four months," Julius Baer said in a statement.

Baer is one of the more prominent Swiss banks being looked at by U.S. prosecutors for helping wealthy Americans evade their tax obligations by offering them hidden Swiss offshore accounts.

It did not elaborate on the status of negotiations with U.S. officials over a settlement, towards which it hasn't yet taken legal provisions.

CEO Boris Collardi told a newspaper in October that Julius Baer had made significant progress in the talks with U.S. authorities over client tax issues and was confident it could strike a deal.

